Has Elon Musk sold his Bitcoin, Dogecoin, or Ethereum?

Since November last year, the cryptocurrency market has been declining, but has big whales like Elon Musk sold his bags?

Published Mon, Mar 14 2022 2:03 AM CDT
The cryptocurrency market has been in a slow decline since November 2021 when it peaked out at an all-time high of $69,000.

Despite the price of Bitcoin being in a decline since November some analysts are still predicting that the digital asset is still on track to be valued at $100,000 per coin sometime in 2023. With inflation being a major economic concern worldwide, with the additional strain on the financial system from Russia's war with Ukraine, the cryptocurrency market seems plagued with fear, uncertainty and doubt. A recent small glimmer of bullish hope surfaced when details of Biden's new executive order leaked

Cryptocurrency whales (individuals who own large quantities of various/singular digital assets), such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have been known to be big advocates for certain cryptocurrencies, and with the market being in an overall slump it raises the question "has Musk jumped out of the cryptocurrency game?".

In a recent sling of tweets from Musk, the SpaceX CEO asked his Twitter followers what they think about the "probable inflation rate over the next few years?". Michael Saylor, major Bitcoin advocate and CEO of MicroStrategy, said the following:

Musk replied with "As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won't sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw."

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

