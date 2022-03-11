All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA spots football stadium-sized asteroid fast-approaching Earth

Dead Space remake confirmed for early 2023, possibly before March 31

EA Motive's new Dead Space remake will release early 2023 on all platforms, possibly before EA's fiscal year ends on March 31.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Mar 11 2022 10:25 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The reports were right: The new Dead Space remake is coming in early 2023 after all.

Dead Space remake confirmed for early 2023, possibly before March 31 645 | TweakTown.com

EA has officially confirmed that Motive's upcoming Dead Space remake will launch sometime in early 2023 on consoles and PC. It's likely to launch before the company's fiscal year ends on March 31 to help pad out Q4 sales and kickstart Q1'24 revenues.

The remake has been built from the ground up specifically for next-gen consoles using DICE's advanced Frostbite engine. EA Motive is optimizing the full might of the PS5 and Xbox Series X to deliver higher-end features like ray-traced shadows and lighting, 4K resolution, and totally seamless gameplay with no loading screens.

"Clearly, next-generation consoles will enable us to have ray-traced reflections, volumetric effects, or even fluid simulation for these effects. [There's also] 3D audio with understanding where the sound comes from, having the right propagation in the corridors, making it come from the vents above you and behind you--these are all things that we'll able able to expand on in the level of immersion.

"We want to ensure the Ishimura is alive, it's dying, but it's still alive and it has a voice, and throughout your journey you hear it progress. That's the type of evolution we want to make sure the players notice when they play," senior producer Phil Ducharme said in July 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2022 at 11:08 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.