MSI recalls its MAG CORELIQUID 240R/360R AIO CPU coolers

MSI has just announced that it has recalled its new MAG CORELIQUID 240R and MAG CORELIQUID 360R AIO CPU coolers.

The company only just launched its new MAG CORELIQUID 240R and MAG CORELIQUID 360R AIO CPU coolers in the last month or so, but now it is recalling them after the company received feedback from users that were experiencing a "drop in heat dissipation efficiency" when using the AIO coolers.

MSI has discovered in their preliminary investigation that a "small portion of the liquid coolers produce sediment that can cause a blockage. This, however, will not cause any damage to your system since the processors are equipped with a protection mechanism against overheating. MSI cares deeply about our users' overall experience and we simplified our processes to provide faster product replacement services".

If you want to know if your MAG CORELIQUID 240R and MAG CORELIQUID 360R is affected, you can visit this website -- you'll need to know the serial number to your product -- so have that ready. The CPU temperature being above 60C when idle (and the cooler is seated properly, with a good amount of thermal paste between the CPU and cooler) then you've got an issue.

You'll need to contact your local MSI Customer Service Center, or fill out this RMA Application.