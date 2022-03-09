All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

MSI recalls its MAG CORELIQUID 240R/360R AIO CPU coolers

MSI's new MAG CORELIQUID 240R / MAG CORELIQUID 360R liquid coolers recalled, blockage detected -- could damage your gaming PC.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 7:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has just announced that it has recalled its new MAG CORELIQUID 240R and MAG CORELIQUID 360R AIO CPU coolers.

MSI recalls its MAG CORELIQUID 240R/360R AIO CPU coolers 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The company only just launched its new MAG CORELIQUID 240R and MAG CORELIQUID 360R AIO CPU coolers in the last month or so, but now it is recalling them after the company received feedback from users that were experiencing a "drop in heat dissipation efficiency" when using the AIO coolers.

MSI has discovered in their preliminary investigation that a "small portion of the liquid coolers produce sediment that can cause a blockage. This, however, will not cause any damage to your system since the processors are equipped with a protection mechanism against overheating. MSI cares deeply about our users' overall experience and we simplified our processes to provide faster product replacement services".

If you want to know if your MAG CORELIQUID 240R and MAG CORELIQUID 360R is affected, you can visit this website -- you'll need to know the serial number to your product -- so have that ready. The CPU temperature being above 60C when idle (and the cooler is seated properly, with a good amount of thermal paste between the CPU and cooler) then you've got an issue.

You'll need to contact your local MSI Customer Service Center, or fill out this RMA Application.

Buy at Amazon

MSI MPG X570 GAMING PRO CARBON WIFI

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$381.00
$381.00$381.00$397.68
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2022 at 3:20 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:ca.msi.com, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.