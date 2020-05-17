MSI enters the AIO cooler market with its MAG CORELIQUID series

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Anthony Garreffa | May 17, 2020 at 09:49 pm CDT (1 min, 2 secs time to read)

MSI is continuing to introduce new members into its growing family of PC products, where today the company is announcing its first liquid cooler: the MAG CORELIQUID series.

The new MSI MAG CORELIQUID series comes in four different models, with the MAG CORELIQUID 360R, MAG CORELIQUID 360RH, MAG CORELIQUID 240R, and MAG CORELIQUID 240RH. As you can probably already tell by the product names here, there are two with 360mm radiators, and two models with 240mm radiators.

MSI has integrated the pump itself into the radiator, something that will reduce the sound emitted from the MAG CORELIQUID cooler. Not only that, but MSI has used a three-phase motor in the core of the pump which will reduce vibrations, also keeping the noise down.

It wouldn't be a new AIO cooler without RGB lighting, right? MSI packs in some ARGB lighting into the MAG CORELIQUID coolers, as well as a 270-degree rotatable blockhead that lets you mount the cold plate however you want.

MSI includes the MPG MAX iHUB with its new MAG CORELIQUID series coolers, where you can organize cables and tweak lighting effects through MSI's own Mystic Light software.

No pricing has been announced just yet, but we should expect pricing and availability very soon.

