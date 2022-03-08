All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel's high-end Arc Alchemist GPU: gearing for Computex 2022 unveil

Intel Arc Alchemist high-end SKUs rumored for May 8 - June 5 launch, landing right at the doorstep of Computex 2022 (May 24-27).

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 8 2022 6:06 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel is preparing to launch its Arc Alchemist GPUs in the next few months, with a new report suggesting a (really wide) launch window of May 8 to June 5, 2022.

Intel's high-end Arc Alchemist GPU: gearing for Computex 2022 unveil 02 | TweakTown.com

In this time period we'll have Computex 2022 between May 24-27, which normally takes place in Taipei, Taiwan. Intel usually has a gigantic Computex 2022 keynote, and now we're hearing from Igor's Lab that Intel is gearing up to launch its desktop Arc Alchemist GPUs sometime before, during, or after Computex.

Igor writes: "Several different sources have told me of another Intel card postponement, at least as far as SKU 1 to 3, the three performance models, are concerned. There are currently consistent rumors that the first models will be released between May 2, 2022 and June 1, 2022".

Intel Arc A500 should see the DG2-384 GPU, while the Arc A300 will find its way into our motherboards with the DG2-128 GPU. We should see 16GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A700, 12GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A500, and 6GB of GDDR6 memory on the Arc A300. Intel has already confirmed that its upcoming first-gen Arc Alchemist GPUs will be made on TSMC N6 process technology.

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$624.00
$624.00$629.00$628.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2022 at 6:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, igorslab.de, gamerant.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.