All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Russia to 'disconnect from global internet' on March 11

Samsung confirms it was hacked, Galaxy source code has been stolen

Samsung confirms it was hacked, with 190GB+ of data stolen including personal information of customers, source code, and more.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 9 2022 6:31 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung was hacked by the same group that hacked NVIDIA, with the hackers getting away with 190GB of data and dumping it on the internet.

Samsung confirms it was hacked, Galaxy source code has been stolen 02 | TweakTown.com

But now we have the news confirmed, with a spokesperson from Samsung explaining to SamMobile: "We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system".

"According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption".

We have no idea the type of data that the hackers have, but it could mean some gigantic changes for Samsung (and Qualcomm, as the hackers got some of their source code as well).

Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 3

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1679.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/9/2022 at 2:42 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:screenrant.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.