Samsung confirms it was hacked, Galaxy source code has been stolen

Samsung confirms it was hacked, with 190GB+ of data stolen including personal information of customers, source code, and more.

Samsung was hacked by the same group that hacked NVIDIA, with the hackers getting away with 190GB of data and dumping it on the internet.

But now we have the news confirmed, with a spokesperson from Samsung explaining to SamMobile: "We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system".

"According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption".

We have no idea the type of data that the hackers have, but it could mean some gigantic changes for Samsung (and Qualcomm, as the hackers got some of their source code as well).