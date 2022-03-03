All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

The Nintendo Switch, five years later by the numbers

The Nintendo Switch celebrates its 5th birthday today with half a decade of successful earnings - here's the numbers to prove it.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 3 2022 7:17 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Nintendo Switch has enjoyed five years of success, and here are the numbers to prove it.

The Nintendo Switch, five years later by the numbers 527 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The Switch is the ultimate union of handhelds and consoles, and as such, the system has generated tremendous profits for Nintendo. As the system turns five years old today we're taking a look back at some of the most important milestones the platform has achieved in half a decade.

The Nintendo Switch, five years later by the numbers 1 | TweakTown.com

Nearly $60 billion revenues

In the last five years, the Switch has helped Nintendo generate nearly $60 billion in revenues. From March 2017 to December 2021, Nintendo made $59.8 billion in revenues. While those numbers do include 3DS hardware and software sales, the majority of those earnings were from the Switch itself.

Most of that revenue was from hardware. Nintendo made over $33 billion from hardware sales and over $26 billion from software sales, show just how important HW unit sales are for the company.

The Nintendo Switch, five years later by the numbers 2 | TweakTown.comThe Nintendo Switch, five years later by the numbers 5 | TweakTown.com

103.54 million units shipped

The Switch is Nintendo's 3rd best-selling console of all time (by sell-in, or shipments), second only to the Game Boy and the DS. The platform, which now includes three systems in the family, recently dethroned the Wii and should beat the Game Boy in 2022.

Nintendo has made a profit on every Switch console sold--hence the high revenues.

The Nintendo Switch, five years later by the numbers 3 | TweakTown.comThe Nintendo Switch, five years later by the numbers 6 | TweakTown.com

766 million games sold

Switch is a software monster. As per data provided by Nintendo, the company has sold 766.41 million video games on the Switch. Most of these were first-party game sales, too; Nintendo has earned over $21 billion from first-party game sales from the Switch's launch to present, as compared to $5 billion from third-party.

The Switch is Nintendo's 3rd top-selling system in software sales.

Nintendo is expected to launch a new Switch model sometime in 2024 that's capable of 4K gaming thanks to NVIDIA's DLSS technology.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.