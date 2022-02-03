Switch sales beat Wii, likely to beat Game Boy by Holiday 2022

The Nintendo Switch has beaten the Wii's juggernaut 100 million sales, and is very likely to beat the Game Boy this year.

As we predicted, the Switch family has beaten the Wii's lifetime shipments. It is now the third best-selling Nintendo hardware of all time, and it could beat the Game Boy this year.

Nintendo announced the Switch has amassed 103.54 million shipments since launch. This milestone is a monumental achievement that shows just how powerful and long-winded the Switch generation currently is--and has the potential to be.

Interesting figures from Nintendo's Q3'22:

Switch is now 3rd-best selling Nintendo system of all time

Nintendo handhelds have shipped over 533 million units

Switch makes up nearly 13% of total historical Nintendo hardware shipments

A quick comparison shows the Switch has beaten the Wii's gargantuan 100 million sales. Next the Switch has to conquer the Game Boy's mighty 118 million sales.

The Switch could actually dethrone the Game Boy in FY23 given the system's current trend of ~20 million units sold per year. The Switch only has to sell 15.15 million systems to beat the Game Boy. That shouldn't be hard to do.

A little bit of context is needed here. The Switch includes three separate systems united by SoC, specs, and games compatibility. The Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED models all use the same Tegra chips and are technically iterative systems. One could say comparing the Switch to the Game Boy isn't necessarily apt; it might be better to include the Game Boy Advance here, too.

That's a big debate right now but for the sake of consistency we're going to keep the GBA and Game Boy separate. If we combined the two, the Switch would be up against a juggernaut 200 million sales.