NVIDIA: yep, we were hacked and proprietary information was stolen

NVIDIA confirms that it was hacked, and that proprietary information was stolen: employee data, driver/software bypasses, and more.

NVIDIA has admitted that it was the victim of a cyberattack, confirming that it was smashed by hackers on February 23, 2022, and that they got away with intellectual property, and much more.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

An NVIDIA representative explained to HardwareLuxx: "On February 23, 2022, NVIDIA became aware of a cybersecurity incident which impacted IT resources. Shortly after discovering the incident, we further hardened our network, engaged cybersecurity incident response experts, and notified law enforcement".

"We have no evidence of ransomware being deployed on the NVIDIA environment or that this is related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, we are aware that the threat actor took employee credentials and some NVIDIA proprietary information from our systems and has begun leaking it online. Our team is working to analyze that information. We do not anticipate any disruption to our business or our ability to serve our customers as a result of the incident".

"Security is a continuous process that we take very seriously at NVIDIA - and we invest in the protection and quality of our code and products daily".