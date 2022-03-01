All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's how many millions in cryptocurrency has been donated to Ukraine

Reports indicate that the cryptocurrency community has rallied behind Ukraine by donating millions to the Ukrainian government.

Published Tue, Mar 1 2022 1:28 AM CST
Ukraine has asked the world to donate to its government in various ways to contribute towards repelling the recent invasion by Russia.

Here's how many millions in cryptocurrency has been donated to Ukraine 01 | TweakTown.com

The cryptocurrency community has rallied behind Ukraine's plea for funds for its military as reports from Cointelegraph reveal that more than $37 million in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) have been sent to various Ukrainian charity wallet addresses. Reports from the publication reveal that the largest wallet address containing the most funds is the "Reserve fund of Ukraine," which is currently backed by the country's own cryptocurrency exchange called Kuna. The wallet contains more than $13 million in the aforementioned cryptocurrencies.

The wallet containing the second-largest amount of donations is the "Come Back Alive" wallet that is owned by a non-government organization that has pledged the funds will be used to assist the Ukrainian Armed Forces in any way they can. This wallet contains about $7.2 million in BTC. Following the Come Back Alive wallet is the UkraineDAO, which is controlled by Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova, who is a part of a Russian feminist protest music group. This group intends to create a single NFT flag that would be used to fund civilian organizations in Ukraine.

For more information on cryptocurrency donations for Ukraine, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:cointelegraph.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

