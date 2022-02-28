All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Steam Deck may inadvertently steal Nintendo's retro gaming market

Valve's new Steam Deck is described as an emulation dream machine that could steal Nintendo's portable retro gaming market.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 28 2022 10:36 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Valve may end up being Nintendo's greatest competitor in the retro gaming market.

Steam Deck may inadvertently steal Nintendo's retro gaming market 7 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

According to PC Gamer, Valve's new Steam Deck is an emulation dream machine. The Steam Deck has one-click access to all of the latest emulators, including Dolphin, DuckStation, PCSX2, BSNES, and even Yuzu, the Nintendo Switch emulator. Gamers can access this list of emulators by switching to the system's desktop mode by holding down the power button--there's no need to enter command lines.

This easy access, setup, and execution of emulators could eat Nintendo's retro gaming lunch. Nintendo is removing all Virtual Console games from sale, and by next year in 2023, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be the only way to buy and play old-school retro games on Nintendo platforms. Before now there hasn't been an easy way to play older games on handhelds without the use of configuring, jailbreaking and obtaining software downloads/patches, etc.

Although the Steam Deck is hard to find and probably won't match Nintendo Switch sales, the platform offers something that Nintendo is hoping to completely control: Choice and options for old retro Nintendo games.

Steam Deck may inadvertently steal Nintendo's retro gaming market 32 | TweakTown.comSteam Deck may inadvertently steal Nintendo's retro gaming market 33 | TweakTown.com
Steam Deck may inadvertently steal Nintendo's retro gaming market 30 | TweakTown.comSteam Deck may inadvertently steal Nintendo's retro gaming market 31 | TweakTown.com

"It's not just a portable PC. It's a portable retro console wonderland." --@Onion00048

Nintendo is hoping to lock down its retro games to a lease-based subscription model (think of how Photoshop used to be buyable, but now it's only available with a subscription) in an effort to boost its digital earnings, reduce friction points, and create an environment where consumers are encouraged to continually spend over time instead of with one-off purchases.

Valve, on the other hand, is inadvertently creating an environment of easy access and choice for gamers on a level that literally mirrors the freedom of desktop PC gaming. After all, the Steam Deck runs Arch Linux and is a fully-fledged PC that can run games and programs; it's not a locked-down ecosystem like the Switch, PS5, or Xbox Series X/S.

It'll be interesting to see how (and if) Nintendo responds, especially given its incredibly tough stance on emulation and ROMs.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2022 at 4:03 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.