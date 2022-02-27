All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
BIOSTAR's new iMINER: pre-built mining system with Radeon RX 580 GPUs

BIOSTAR uses Radeon RX 580 graphics cards inside of its new iMiner A588X8D2 pre-built mining system, also has Intel G4900 CPU.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 27 2022 7:26 PM CST
BIOSTAR announces its new iMiner A588X8D2 pre-built mining system, packed with 8 x AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics cards with 8GB of VRAM each.

BIOSTAR's new iMINER: pre-built mining system with Radeon RX 580 GPUs 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Inside, the BIOSTAR iMiner A588X8D2 pre-built mining system features an Intel G4900 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and the 8 x AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics cards. You can use Windows, Linux, or HiveOS and pull a total ETH hash rate of 232MH/s.

BIOSTAR explains: "Designed and pre-assembled by BIOSTAR, the new iMiner A588X8D2 system brings plug and play mining capability to the next level. Packed with blockchain-grade high-end hardware, the iMiner A588X8D2 comes with 8 AMD RX580 graphic cards that dish out an ETH hash rate of 232 MH/s (±5%). Powered by Intel's G4900 processor and an 8Gb DDR4 RAM, the system can run Windows, Linux, or HiveOS".

BIOSTAR's new iMINER: pre-built mining system with Radeon RX 580 GPUs 07 | TweakTown.com

"The iMiner A588X8D2 system supports most major cryptocurrencies, such as ETH, ETC, RVN, ERG, Etc, further opening up a viable path for even inexperienced users to start a crypto mining operation without all the hassles of sorting out and assembling the hardware".

"Furthermore, BIOSTAR guarantees availability in large quantities for any interested parties. It is a great opportunity for mining enthusiasts and professionals to get their hands-on professionally assembled mining equipment in bulk".

