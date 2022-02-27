BIOSTAR's new iMINER: pre-built mining system with Radeon RX 580 GPUs

BIOSTAR uses Radeon RX 580 graphics cards inside of its new iMiner A588X8D2 pre-built mining system, also has Intel G4900 CPU.

BIOSTAR announces its new iMiner A588X8D2 pre-built mining system, packed with 8 x AMD Radeon RX 580 graphics cards with 8GB of VRAM each.

Inside, the BIOSTAR iMiner A588X8D2 pre-built mining system features an Intel G4900 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and the 8 x AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB graphics cards. You can use Windows, Linux, or HiveOS and pull a total ETH hash rate of 232MH/s.

BIOSTAR explains: "Designed and pre-assembled by BIOSTAR, the new iMiner A588X8D2 system brings plug and play mining capability to the next level. Packed with blockchain-grade high-end hardware, the iMiner A588X8D2 comes with 8 AMD RX580 graphic cards that dish out an ETH hash rate of 232 MH/s (±5%). Powered by Intel's G4900 processor and an 8Gb DDR4 RAM, the system can run Windows, Linux, or HiveOS".

"The iMiner A588X8D2 system supports most major cryptocurrencies, such as ETH, ETC, RVN, ERG, Etc, further opening up a viable path for even inexperienced users to start a crypto mining operation without all the hassles of sorting out and assembling the hardware".

"Furthermore, BIOSTAR guarantees availability in large quantities for any interested parties. It is a great opportunity for mining enthusiasts and professionals to get their hands-on professionally assembled mining equipment in bulk".