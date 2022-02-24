All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Beware: NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker is a scam, has malware

Yeah, please don't download the 'NVIDIA RTX LHR v2 Unlocker' it's a full scam and is actually malware and is dangerous for your PC.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Feb 24 2022 10:51 PM CST
In a news post yesterday I reported about the "NVIDIA RTX LHR v2 Unlocker" tool that would reportedly un-gimp an LHR-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPU... but man, we could not have been more wrong.

The tool is actually made by a hacker and is actually filled with malware, and most likely connects to a remote server somewhere and the world and siphons data from your PC. I reported on it but didn't include a link to it, just the articles that had reported on it, so I won't include a link here.

In the original article, I stated: "The way this new tool works is that the software implements a modification extracted from BIOSes that are detected by mining operating systems like HiveOS. The modification is then added into the BIOS of cards that have limited hash rate performance, while the new Unlocker software modifies, flashes, and gives you a backup of your BIOS. It's safe, and reversible, says Sergey".

Beware: NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker is a scam, has malware 01 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

