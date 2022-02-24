Beware: NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Unlocker is a scam, has malware

Yeah, please don't download the 'NVIDIA RTX LHR v2 Unlocker' it's a full scam and is actually malware and is dangerous for your PC.

In a news post yesterday I reported about the "NVIDIA RTX LHR v2 Unlocker" tool that would reportedly un-gimp an LHR-based GeForce RTX 30 series GPU... but man, we could not have been more wrong.

The tool is actually made by a hacker and is actually filled with malware, and most likely connects to a remote server somewhere and the world and siphons data from your PC. I reported on it but didn't include a link to it, just the articles that had reported on it, so I won't include a link here.

In the original article, I stated: "The way this new tool works is that the software implements a modification extracted from BIOSes that are detected by mining operating systems like HiveOS. The modification is then added into the BIOS of cards that have limited hash rate performance, while the new Unlocker software modifies, flashes, and gives you a backup of your BIOS. It's safe, and reversible, says Sergey".