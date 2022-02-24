All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ISS astronaut uses robotic arm to catch incoming an spacecraft

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station used a robotic arm to capture a cargo ship and then dock it with the ISS.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Feb 24 2022 1:32 AM CST
The International Space Station (ISS) recently docked a spacecraft with the help of a robotic arm controlled by a NASA astronaut.

In a new video posted to the International Space Station Twitter account, the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft that launched on Saturday from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, arrived at the ISS on Monday and was met with the Canadian Space Agency's (CSA) Canadarm2.

The above video showcases the Canadarm2 slowly moving out to be connected with the cargo ship. NASA astronaut Raja Chari is operating the arm from within the ISS, and once the cargo ship was connected to the arm, Chari proceeded to rotate and dock the spacecraft on the station's Unity module. At the moment, the ISS has five spacecrafts docked at its port, and they are as follows; Cygnus-17, SpaceX Crew Dragon, Russia's Soyuz MS-19, Progress 79, and Progress 80.

NEWS SOURCE:digitaltrends.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

