All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This vending machine in New York is the very first to sell NFTs

A Solana-based marketplace is attempting to crossover the digital world of NFTs with real life by rolling out vending machines.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Feb 23 2022 12:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The digital world is slowly crossing over with real life, and while the process will take many years, it will be done in incremental steps.

This vending machine in New York is the very first to sell NFTs 50 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Solana-based NFT marketplace Neon recently received a $3 million seed round last month to launch what could be considered as an "incremental step", the very first NFT vending machines. The marketplace rolled out the first NFT vending machine on 29 John St in Manhattan, New York, in December 2021, but now reports indicate that the vending machine is ready for purchases and is open 24 hours a day. The NFT vending machine will allow buyers to purchase Solana NFTs with US dollars.

Jordan Birnholtz, the co-founder and CMO of Neon, spoke to Decrypt and said that he came up with the idea of selling NFTs via a vending machine halfway through 2021 and thought "that there is literally no simpler way to buy something than a vending machine". Additionally, Birnholtz explains that the vending machines were created to showcase how simple it is to purchase an NFT and how powerful of a tool they can be to support digital artists.

This vending machine in New York is the very first to sell NFTs 01 | TweakTown.com

The vending machine supports payments using; Visa, Mastercard, Samsung Pay, or Apple Pay.

"Neon started with fiat because our mission is unique, to bring digital art and collecting to the largest possible audience," Birnholtz said.

"We are expanding our vending machines to a handful of cities this summer. Having ironed out the technical challenges in dispensing and redeeming NFTs, we're inviting artists and creators to feature their NFTs in our machines," Birnholtz said

Buy at Amazon

innoGadgets Physical Bitcoin Plated with 24-Carat Gold

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.95
$7.95$7.95$7.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2022 at 9:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:decrypt.co

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.