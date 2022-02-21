All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Square Enix orders more HD2D remakes...it's time for Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger could eventually get remastered as Square Enix wants to make more HD2D games based in the SNES console era.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 5:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has ordered more HD2D remakes of SNES games. Could a Chrono Trigger remaster be on the way?

Square Enix orders more HD2D remakes...it's time for Chrono Trigger 333 | TweakTown.com

Square Enix loves to re-release classic games on practically every platform known to man, and the new HD2D art style offers a unique opportunity resurrect retro games with new, enhanced graphics. The HD2D wave started with Octopath Traveler, then, Square Enix upgraded its original Final Fantasy games. Now the engine could overhaul other old-school SNES games including the beloved RPG Chrono Trigger.

"The president ordered us to make more use of HD-2D, so we decided to think about remakes of past titles," producer Tomoya Asano said in a recent Square Enix stream (in Japanese).

"So we lined up possible titles and thought about which could be done in HD-2D, and brought them to the president, including titles released by Square and Enix for the Super Famicom - ones which were suitable for HD-2D."

What could be suitable than Chrono Trigger? The publisher is already remastering Chrono Cross for a special re-release on Nintendo Switch. The same could happen with the old-school classic.

You know what to do, Square Enix.

Buy at Amazon

Chrono Trigger

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$199.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2022 at 2:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:famitsu.com, videogameschronicle.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.