Square Enix orders more HD2D remakes...it's time for Chrono Trigger

Chrono Trigger could eventually get remastered as Square Enix wants to make more HD2D games based in the SNES console era.

Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda has ordered more HD2D remakes of SNES games. Could a Chrono Trigger remaster be on the way?

Square Enix loves to re-release classic games on practically every platform known to man, and the new HD2D art style offers a unique opportunity resurrect retro games with new, enhanced graphics. The HD2D wave started with Octopath Traveler, then, Square Enix upgraded its original Final Fantasy games. Now the engine could overhaul other old-school SNES games including the beloved RPG Chrono Trigger.

"The president ordered us to make more use of HD-2D, so we decided to think about remakes of past titles," producer Tomoya Asano said in a recent Square Enix stream (in Japanese).

"So we lined up possible titles and thought about which could be done in HD-2D, and brought them to the president, including titles released by Square and Enix for the Super Famicom - ones which were suitable for HD-2D."

What could be suitable than Chrono Trigger? The publisher is already remastering Chrono Cross for a special re-release on Nintendo Switch. The same could happen with the old-school classic.

You know what to do, Square Enix.