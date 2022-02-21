Analyst: Sony vastly overpaid, Bungie makes $200 million revenue

Sony 'vastly overpaid' with $3 billion buyout of Bungie, a developer that may make $200 million in revenues a year, analyst says.

Sony's decision to buy Bungie was a knee-jerk reaction to its competitors making power plays. According to Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter, Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision-Blizzard and Take-Two's $12.7 billion merger with Zynga prompted Sony to make a "me too" purchase of Bungie--and that the buyout was significantly overpriced.

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Pachter outlines his value-oriented rationale. It all comes down to share price and revenues generated by each company. Pachter estimates that Bungie makes $200 million in revenue a year, and Sony essentially paid $4 million per developer (Bungie has over 900 developers).

Contrast that with EA's purchase of Respawn Entertainment for $455 million, a company who makes, according to Pachter, about $700 million a year with 400 developers. Respawn's Apex Legends has generated $2 billion since its release in February 2019, and Respawn also made the best-selling Jedi Fallen Order game.

So $455 million for a developer that's made $2 billion in revenues. Not a bad deal.

Of course we don't know how much Bungie makes. That information is kept safely guarded, but it may get announced in Sony's financials in some form. Bungie's revenues should be included in quarterly PlayStation earnings but exact metrics will probably still be unknown.

Let's not forget that Sony's buyout isn't just limited to games. Sony is always interested in transmedia and is currently bringing many of its games to the silver and small screens with film and TV show adaptations. This will happen with the Destiny franchise, too.

Sony and Bungie want to make an interconnected ecosystem of live services, monetization, and subscription-based revenues that tie directly into transmedia content. Sony doesn't have a lot of live service games under its belt, either, whereas Microsoft's empire is built on live services. Take-Two Interactive also has a live game empire thanks to its lucrative NBA 2K series and billions generated from GTA Online revenues.

Here's what Pachter said in the interview: