New York Stock Exchange to build Metaverse crypto/NFT marketplace

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has filed a patent that suggests it's moving towards creating a marketplace for crypto and NFTs.

A new filing with the US Patent and Trading office reveals that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group is moving towards developing a virtual/augmented reality marketplace.

The new patent describes an online marketplace where users can interact using virtual or augmented reality. This new marketplace would allow for users to trade virtual goods with each other such as cryptocurrencies, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), digital media, and much more. If the NYSE launches a new online marketplace that supports transactions of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, it would directly compete with the current largest NFT trading platform, OpenSea.

While the trademark filing is certainly very promising as it proves something is in the works over at the NYSE Group, a spokesperson for the NYSE said to Reuters that there aren't any immediate plans to launch cryptocurrency and trading. It also seems like the NYSE is looking to get into the Metaverse and what the future of trading will be as the filing states that this marketplace could be accessed via a virtual or augmented reality device or PC.

The full trademark filing can be read here.