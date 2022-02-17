All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New York Stock Exchange to build Metaverse crypto/NFT marketplace

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has filed a patent that suggests it's moving towards creating a marketplace for crypto and NFTs.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Feb 17 2022 1:31 AM CST
A new filing with the US Patent and Trading office reveals that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group is moving towards developing a virtual/augmented reality marketplace.

The new patent describes an online marketplace where users can interact using virtual or augmented reality. This new marketplace would allow for users to trade virtual goods with each other such as cryptocurrencies, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), digital media, and much more. If the NYSE launches a new online marketplace that supports transactions of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, it would directly compete with the current largest NFT trading platform, OpenSea.

While the trademark filing is certainly very promising as it proves something is in the works over at the NYSE Group, a spokesperson for the NYSE said to Reuters that there aren't any immediate plans to launch cryptocurrency and trading. It also seems like the NYSE is looking to get into the Metaverse and what the future of trading will be as the filing states that this marketplace could be accessed via a virtual or augmented reality device or PC.

The full trademark filing can be read here.

  • Downloadable virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality software; downloadable software for enabling users to experience virtual reality and augmented reality visualization, manipulation, and immersion
  • Downloadable computer software and application programming interface (API) to allow users to perform e-commerce and financial transactions
  • Downloadable computer software and application programming interface (API) to allow users to make payments, transfer funds, and processing payments
  • Downloadable computer software and application programming interface (API) to allow users to buy, sell, and trade financial instruments
  • Downloadable software for digital, virtual, and crypto currency wallets and storage
  • Downloadable computer software and application programming interface (API) to allow users to access, maintain, store, display, buy, sell, and trade virtual and digital assets, artwork, collectibles, and non-fungible tokens
  • Provision of an online marketplace for buyers, sellers, and traders of downloadable digital goods authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs)
  • Provision of an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of virtual and digital assets, artwork, collectibles, and non-fungible tokens; online marketplace services, namely, providing an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of digital currency, virtual currency, cryptocurrency, digital tokens, crypto tokens and utility tokens
NEWS SOURCES:coindesk.com, tsdr.uspto.gov, reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

