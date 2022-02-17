New York Stock Exchange to build Metaverse crypto/NFT marketplace
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has filed a patent that suggests it's moving towards creating a marketplace for crypto and NFTs.
A new filing with the US Patent and Trading office reveals that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group is moving towards developing a virtual/augmented reality marketplace.
The new patent describes an online marketplace where users can interact using virtual or augmented reality. This new marketplace would allow for users to trade virtual goods with each other such as cryptocurrencies, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), digital media, and much more. If the NYSE launches a new online marketplace that supports transactions of cryptocurrencies and NFTs, it would directly compete with the current largest NFT trading platform, OpenSea.
While the trademark filing is certainly very promising as it proves something is in the works over at the NYSE Group, a spokesperson for the NYSE said to Reuters that there aren't any immediate plans to launch cryptocurrency and trading. It also seems like the NYSE is looking to get into the Metaverse and what the future of trading will be as the filing states that this marketplace could be accessed via a virtual or augmented reality device or PC.
The full trademark filing can be read here.
- Downloadable virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality software; downloadable software for enabling users to experience virtual reality and augmented reality visualization, manipulation, and immersion
- Downloadable computer software and application programming interface (API) to allow users to perform e-commerce and financial transactions
- Downloadable computer software and application programming interface (API) to allow users to make payments, transfer funds, and processing payments
- Downloadable computer software and application programming interface (API) to allow users to buy, sell, and trade financial instruments
- Downloadable software for digital, virtual, and crypto currency wallets and storage
- Downloadable computer software and application programming interface (API) to allow users to access, maintain, store, display, buy, sell, and trade virtual and digital assets, artwork, collectibles, and non-fungible tokens
- Provision of an online marketplace for buyers, sellers, and traders of downloadable digital goods authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs)
- Provision of an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of virtual and digital assets, artwork, collectibles, and non-fungible tokens; online marketplace services, namely, providing an online marketplace for buyers, sellers and traders of digital currency, virtual currency, cryptocurrency, digital tokens, crypto tokens and utility tokens
