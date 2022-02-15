All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The Ring, The Grudge producers making a BioShock movie with Netflix

Netflix has teamed up with Vertigo Entertainment (The Ring, The Grudge) and Take-Two Interactive to make a film based on BioShock.

Published Tue, Feb 15 2022 1:41 PM CST
It's official: Netflix is making a BioShock movie...but exact details haven't been announced.

BioShock is the latest video game franchise to get a film adaptation. On the heels of multiple games-related successes, Netflix has announced that BioShock will be the next interactive IP to become a feature-length movie.

Netflix today confirmed the news but didn't announce exact details: "Netflix, 2K and Take-Two Interactive are partnering to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise BioShock."

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Vertigo Entertainment, the production company behind The Ring, The Grudge, and The Departed, is producing the film. Vertigo is particularly well-suited to adapt the dark, stylish neo noire style of BioShock's sunken city of Rapture.

The BioShock franchise has sold 38 million units worldwide and is one of Take-Two's most valuable properties. The series is well-known for its environmental storytelling, eclectic characters, and a strange, time-twisting storyline that is prime source material for transmedia content.

BioShock 4 is also in development at the new Cloud Chamber games studio.

NEWS SOURCES:hollywoodreporter.com, twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

