The Ring, The Grudge producers making a BioShock movie with Netflix

Netflix has teamed up with Vertigo Entertainment (The Ring, The Grudge) and Take-Two Interactive to make a film based on BioShock.

BioShock is the latest video game franchise to get a film adaptation. On the heels of multiple games-related successes, Netflix has announced that BioShock will be the next interactive IP to become a feature-length movie.

Netflix today confirmed the news but didn't announce exact details: "Netflix, 2K and Take-Two Interactive are partnering to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise BioShock."

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Vertigo Entertainment, the production company behind The Ring, The Grudge, and The Departed, is producing the film. Vertigo is particularly well-suited to adapt the dark, stylish neo noire style of BioShock's sunken city of Rapture.

The BioShock franchise has sold 38 million units worldwide and is one of Take-Two's most valuable properties. The series is well-known for its environmental storytelling, eclectic characters, and a strange, time-twisting storyline that is prime source material for transmedia content.

BioShock 4 is also in development at the new Cloud Chamber games studio.