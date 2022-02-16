One person just purchased $4 million worth of this meme crypto coin

New data from WhaleStats indicates that one individual has cashed out more than $4 million on this one meme cryptocurrency coin.

According to reports and Tweets from WhaleStats that analyzes the behavior of the 1,000 largest Binance Smart Chain (BSC) wallet addresses, one wallet address that's total holdings are worth more than $2.38 billion, has recently purchased 139,929,254,883 of the meme cryptocurrency Shibu Inu ($SHIB), worth $4.23 million.

DailyHodl reports that SHIB recently rose to the top and temporarily held there for the 24-hour trading volume among the largest 1,000 wallets on the BSC, as it had an average purchase amount of $4,249 for 140,454,463 SHIB coins. Out of all of the top wallets on the BSC, the meme-cryptocurrency accounts for just 1.03% of their holding, or $26.25 million.

