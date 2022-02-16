All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
One person just purchased $4 million worth of this meme crypto coin

New data from WhaleStats indicates that one individual has cashed out more than $4 million on this one meme cryptocurrency coin.

Published Wed, Feb 16 2022 12:02 AM CST
The data comes from WhaleStats, that reports one wallet recently purchased more than $4 million worth of a meme cryptocurrency.

According to reports and Tweets from WhaleStats that analyzes the behavior of the 1,000 largest Binance Smart Chain (BSC) wallet addresses, one wallet address that's total holdings are worth more than $2.38 billion, has recently purchased 139,929,254,883 of the meme cryptocurrency Shibu Inu ($SHIB), worth $4.23 million.

DailyHodl reports that SHIB recently rose to the top and temporarily held there for the 24-hour trading volume among the largest 1,000 wallets on the BSC, as it had an average purchase amount of $4,249 for 140,454,463 SHIB coins. Out of all of the top wallets on the BSC, the meme-cryptocurrency accounts for just 1.03% of their holding, or $26.25 million.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here. In other cryptocurrency news, Grand Theft Auto's publisher acknowledged there's massive potential in NFTs, more on that here.

