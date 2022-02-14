Intel Core i9-12900KS: up to 5.5GHz boost clocks, 150W base TDP, $750+

Intel's heavily-binned Core i9-12900KS processor teased again: up to 5.5GHz boost clocks, base 150W TDP, and it starts at $750.

Intel is preparing another flagship Alder Lake CPU with the introduction of the upcoming Core i9-12900KS, which is a heavily-binned 12900K with higher max Turbo CPU clocks.

Intel's new Core i9-12900KS still packs 8 Golden Cove CPU cores and 8 Gracemont CPU cores, which means there's a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8) in total. The hybrid architecture sees the P-cores operating at a maximum boost clock of 5.5GHz on 1-2 active cores, and 5.2GHz on all cores. The Gracemont-based E-cores clocks are 3.9GHz with 1-4 cores, and up to 3.7GHz for all cores.

We have a higher base 150W TDP for the new Core i9-12900KS, which is a 25W increase over the 125W TDP on the normal Core i9-12900K. The normal Core i9-12900K has a maximum turbo power rating of 241W, so we can expect an increase on that for the new binned Core i9-12900KS variant.