A SpaceX booster won't crash into the moon, but something else will

WE0913A was identified as a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster that will crash into the moon, but it is likely from the Chang'e 5-T1 mission.

Previous identification of the rocket stage destined to crash land into the moon as being of SpaceX origin is likely incorrect.

Astronomer Bill Gray previously suggested that a rocket stage moving through space destined to slam into the moon early next month came from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which originally launched NASA's Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite in 2015. On February 12th, Gray announced that he had made an error in his assessment and instead believes it could belong to a Chinese rocket.

The stage likely belongs to the Long March 3C rocket flown as part of China's Chang'e 5-T1 mission in October 2014. An e-mail from Jon Giorgini, an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), to Gray, led to Gray posting a correction notice on the Project Pluto website, a project which Gray manages the software to track near-Earth objects.

"In hindsight, I should have noticed some odd things about WE0913A's orbit. Assuming no maneuvers, it would have been in a somewhat odd orbit around the Earth before the lunar flyby. At its highest point, it would be near the moon's orbit; at its lowest (perigee), about a third of that distance. I'd have expected the perigee to be near the Earth's surface. The perigee seemed quite high," Gray wrote in his update.

The stage is still due to crash into the moon at 12:25 UTC on March 4th; however, it won't be visible from Earth. The misidentification raises another question: where is the SpaceX booster WE0913A originally thought to be?