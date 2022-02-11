Warzone 2 is a 'massive evolution of battle royale' on a new engine

Activision officially confirms COD 2022 is Modern Warfare II, also confirms a new Warzone is coming alongside the sequel.

The rumors and reports were true: Modern Warfare II is officially coming in 2022.

Today Activision officially confirmed this year's Call of Duty game is Modern Warfare II, and that a new Warzone iteration is coming alongside the mainline game.

Not a lot of exact details weren't given, but the new version of Warzone was built from the ground up alongside Modern Warfare II. The new Warzone was made on Infinity Ward's new next-gen engine (which utilizations cutting-edge technology and optimizations including high-end AI, graphics, and physics simulations).

Activision also says Warzone 2 will deliver "a massive evolution" of battle royale alongside a new mode. Previous rumors said the mode would be like Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone.

The new game and a new Warzone experience are designed together from the ground-up​.

Expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new play space and a new sandbox mode​.

A new engine powers both the new Call of Duty game release and Warzone.

Development on both the new Call of Duty and the Warzone experience is being led by Infinity Ward.

Microsoft says Call of Duty won't be exclusive to Xbox and is still coming to PlayStation even after the Activision-Blizzard acquisition closes.