Captain James Cook's HMS Endeavour shipwreck found after two centuries

Researchers from the Australian National Maritime Museum claim to have found the remains of Captain James Cook's HMS Endeavour.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, Feb 4 2022 5:21 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The discovery has caused some controversy on whether it truly is the Endeavour.

Captain James Cook's HMS Endeavour shipwreck found after two centuries 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Researchers found the shipwreck off the coast of the U.S. state of Rhode Island. Researchers from the Australian National Maritime Museum have claimed it is the remains of Captain James Cook's ship, the HMS Endeavour, which sunk in August 1778. However, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project has claimed it is too early to say definitively.

"Since 1999, we have been investigating several 18th-century shipwrecks in a two-square-mile area where we believed that Endeavour sank. Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I'm convinced it's the Endeavour." Kevin Sumption, director of the Australian National Maritime Museum.

The project executive director for the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, DK Abbass, says the announcement is a "breach of contract" by the Australian National Maritime Museum and that "conclusions will be driven by proper scientific process and not Australian emotions or politics" regarding whether or not the shipwreck is indeed the Endeavour.

Captain James Cook's HMS Endeavour shipwreck found after two centuries 02 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:phys.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

