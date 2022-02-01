EA has 3-4 unannounced games to release in FY23 period

Electronic Arts confirms it has 3-4 unannounced new projects in a 'deep pipeline of content' slated to release in FY23 period.

"We have a Need for Speed game coming, and there are three or four things we haven't announced yet, but you can imagine we are always trying to find new ways to grow the portfolio year over year with new titles, new IP, expansion," company CFO Blake Jorgensen said in a Q3'22 earnings call.

"We're excited about next year, it looks like a strong year to come, and as Andrew said we know this is one of the greatest entertainment vehicles in the world right now, we're kind of in a sweet spot and that's what gets us excited about it."

EA expects FY23 to deliver incremental growth over FY22's all-time highs, so it stands to reason that big new projects are coming soon.

These games likely include Respawn's new Jedi Fallen Order 2 sequel and possibly the new Dead Space remake. The slate may also include Dragon Age 4 from BioWare, which EA previously described as an "out-year" game. However, VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb says not to expect Dragon Age 4 through 2022.

If we had to guess, the FY23 lineup would look like this.

Apex Legends Mobile (global + Chinese release)

Jedi Fallen Order 2

Madden NFL 23

FIFA 23

EA CEO Andrew Wilson also confirms the company is dedicated in expanding its portfolio of wholly-owned intellectual properties.

"We are building new games in the most enduring franchises," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said.

Wilson said EA is creating a "deep pipeline of new content set in wholly-owned IPs" including: