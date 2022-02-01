Destiny 2's Witch Queen is a huge success and it's not even out yet

Destiny 2's new The Witch Queen expansion is already a thunderous success and it hasn't even released yet, pre-orders skyrocket.

Destiny 2's new The Witch Queen expansion might become the most popular post-release DLC in the game's history.

The Witch Queen is already a massive success with over 1 million pre-orders so far, Bungie has announced. A quick bit of math shows Bungie has made at least $40 million from Witch Queen pre-orders so far, assuming every single purchase was the standard $39.99 edition. The mix is likely a lot higher as gamers opt for the more expensive deluxe edition ($79.99) and the 30th anniversary edition ($99.99).

"Thank you to the more than ONE MILLION Destiny players who have pre-ordered Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. With your incredible support, it's on track to be the most pre-ordered expansion in Destiny 2 history," Bungie said.

This kind of popularity is a big reason why Sony plans to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion and use the Destiny creator to help trailblaze a new frontier for cross-platform live service gaming.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen releases February 22, 2022 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.