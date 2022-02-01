NVIDIA GeForce 511.65 drivers support new Ti series notebook GPUs

NVIDIA has released its latest batch of GeForce drivers, with the introduction of the GeForce Game Ready 511.65 WHQL drivers offering Game Ready support for Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

NVIDIA explains its new drivers: "This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to maximize performance and features several DirectX 12 Ultimate ray-traced effects. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates including Sifu".

Not only that, but there's also built-in support for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. These new gaming notebooks will be floating out into the market over the coming months, with the new GeForce Game Ready 511.65 WHQL drivers ready to go.

You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 511.65 WHQL drivers right here (783MB download).

New Features