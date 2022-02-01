All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Lukos tease 14-inch portable 4K gaming monitor: 3840 x 1100 @ 60Hz

Lukos Ultrawide 4K monitor: a new 14-inch portable IPS-based 3840 x 1100 (32:9 aspect ratio) and a 60Hz refersh rate to boot.

Published Tue, Feb 1 2022 9:45 PM CST
Lukos has come out of nowhere announcing a very... well, let's just say interesting portable gaming monitor. The new Lukos Ultrawide 4K monitor is a new 14-inch IPS-based monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a very weird 3840 x 1100 resolution display.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The company does claim that the 3840 x 1100 panel has 100% sRGB and a 2ms response time, while gamers won't be too happy with the suck-ass 60Hz refresh rate. Lukos' new Ultrawide 4K monitor can support 2 and 4 multi-view features, where you can plug 4 different inputs into the monitor.

Lukos' new monitor can accept either four different 1920 x 550 streams or dual 1920 x 110 streams at the same time. If you wanted to use it, well then you could use it as a streamer... or as someone who loves to have data in front of them, you could have CPU and GPU temps displayed right in front of you -- so that 60Hz refresh rate doesn't matter too much.

But then... there's no touchscreen support. What the fork.

Anyway, display connectivity wise it isn't too bad with:

  • 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
  • 1 x DisplayPort 1.2
  • 2 x HDMI 2.0B
  • 1 x HDMI 1.4
  • USB Type-C connector

The new Lukos 14-inch Ultrawide 4K monitor will cost $419 in its Early Bird pricing on Kickstarter, and $479 at retail.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

