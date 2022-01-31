All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Destiny won't be PlayStation exclusive following Sony buyout

Bungie confirms Destiny 2 and all future games will remain multi-platform experiences that won't be exclusive to PlayStation.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 1:15 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony plans to buy Bungie for $3.6 billion, but Destiny and future Bungie games will not be PlayStation exclusive.

Destiny won't be PlayStation exclusive following Sony buyout 66 | TweakTown.com

Soon Bungie will be owned by Sony. Unlike Microsoft's Activision-Blizzard and ZeniMax buyouts, the Sony x Bungie acquisition wasn't about securing exclusives.

This deal is similar to how Tencent operates studios with a hands-off approach; Sony is transitioning from a platform holder to a service holder. Live services thrive on access and exclusivity only restricts engagement.

In a recent Bungie.net FAQ post, the developers confirm that Destiny 2 and its upcoming content will not be PlayStation exclusive. Future projects will also be released "anywhere people play games."

Here's what Bungie said:

  • Our commitment to Destiny 2 as a multi-platform game with full Cross Play remains unchanged.
  • We want to maintain the same great experience you already have on your platform of choice. ​
  • Our plans for the Light and Dark Saga are unchanged, all the way through The Final Shape in 2024.
  • Bungie's commitment to cross-platform play and social features remains unchanged. We believe games are best shared with friends, wherever they choose to play, and will continue to invest in new features and platforms.
  • We want the worlds we are creating to extend to anywhere people play games. We will continue to be self-published, creatively independent, and we will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. ​

"They will remain independent and multi-platform, will enjoy creative freedom, and their track record in developing massively successful franchises in the sci-fi shooter genre will be highly complementary to SIE's own IP portfolio," SIE president Jim Ryan said.

Buy at Amazon

Destiny - Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.98
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2022 at 1:07 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bungie.net, artstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.