Destiny won't be PlayStation exclusive following Sony buyout

Bungie confirms Destiny 2 and all future games will remain multi-platform experiences that won't be exclusive to PlayStation.

Sony plans to buy Bungie for $3.6 billion, but Destiny and future Bungie games will not be PlayStation exclusive.

Soon Bungie will be owned by Sony. Unlike Microsoft's Activision-Blizzard and ZeniMax buyouts, the Sony x Bungie acquisition wasn't about securing exclusives.

This deal is similar to how Tencent operates studios with a hands-off approach; Sony is transitioning from a platform holder to a service holder. Live services thrive on access and exclusivity only restricts engagement.

In a recent Bungie.net FAQ post, the developers confirm that Destiny 2 and its upcoming content will not be PlayStation exclusive. Future projects will also be released "anywhere people play games."

Here's what Bungie said:

Our commitment to Destiny 2 as a multi-platform game with full Cross Play remains unchanged.

We want to maintain the same great experience you already have on your platform of choice. ​

Our plans for the Light and Dark Saga are unchanged, all the way through The Final Shape in 2024.

Bungie's commitment to cross-platform play and social features remains unchanged. We believe games are best shared with friends, wherever they choose to play, and will continue to invest in new features and platforms.

We want the worlds we are creating to extend to anywhere people play games. We will continue to be self-published, creatively independent, and we will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community. ​

"They will remain independent and multi-platform, will enjoy creative freedom, and their track record in developing massively successful franchises in the sci-fi shooter genre will be highly complementary to SIE's own IP portfolio," SIE president Jim Ryan said.