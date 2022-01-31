All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

FF7 Remake 2: Multiple new Final Fantasy 7 projects coming Nomura says

Final Fantasy 7 is the new branching point for a myriad of new projects, including FF7 Remake 2 and other unannounced games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 31 2022 9:09 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Square Enix teases even more Final Fantasy 7 projects as the landmark RPG turns 25 years old.

FF7 Remake 2: Multiple new Final Fantasy 7 projects coming Nomura says 222 | TweakTown.com

Final Fantasy 7 is so popular that Square Enix is treating as a mini-series. Mainline games will still continue--like Final Fantasy XVI--but the FF7 Series is getting its own galaxy of products too. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is just the beginning, and both Yoshinori Kitase (producer) and Tetsuya Nomura (creative director) tease more FF7 games.

"FF7 has re-emerged as the latest game in the series once again, with titles like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, and you can look forward to even more exciting new developments in the future," producer Yoshinori Kitase said in a recent post.

"There will be even more new FF7 projects that started up after the remake coming in the future, too The team see this 2th anniversary as a waypoint on our journal with FF7, and will continue pressing ahead to even greater things, so please keep supporting us going forward!," creative director Tetsuya Nomura said.

The publisher has confirmed four FF7 projects including:

  1. Final Fantasy 7 Remake (PS4 + PS5)
  2. Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERmission DLC (PS5)
  3. Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier (mobile)
  4. Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis (mobile)

Square Enix has also said the next FF7R chapter could make use of INTERmission's new synergistic co-operative combat, which places stronger emphasis on characters who work close in tandem during fifghting.

Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII: Remake - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2022 at 10:23 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.