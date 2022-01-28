New Evil Dead game delayed to Friday the 13th, May 2022

Saber has delayed Evil Dead: The Game to Friday the 13th in May 2022 and star Bruce Campbell says it'll 'be worth the wait'

The new Evil Dead game has been delayed for a second time and will now release on Friday the 13th in May.

Evil Dead: The Game has been pushed back again. This time it will launch May 13, 2022 on all systems as a feature-complete product with PVP, PVE, and solo play.

"When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. This delay gives our team the time they need to get things just right, so your boomstick will be polished, fully loaded, and ready to blast Deadites in May."

In a recent interview, star and game producer Bruce Campbell said his top priority is to make the game worth the wait.

"I think the end result is going to be that it's worth the wait. That's my goal, that A) it was worth the wait, and B) it was worth it to play it, period," Campbell said.

Saber Interactive boss Tim Willits said at the time that development was going well:

"Development's going well. We're in the home stretch. What's really exciting about this game is that it has so many aspects. There's asymmetric PVP, you can play with your friends, and there's a couple side missions you can play by yourself. So we're adding a lot of content. We really think we can deliver that full feature Evil Dead experience to our fans."

