New Evil Dead game delayed to Friday the 13th, May 2022

Saber has delayed Evil Dead: The Game to Friday the 13th in May 2022 and star Bruce Campbell says it'll 'be worth the wait'

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jan 28 2022 12:54 PM CST
The new Evil Dead game has been delayed for a second time and will now release on Friday the 13th in May.

New Evil Dead game delayed to Friday the 13th, May 2022

Evil Dead: The Game has been pushed back again. This time it will launch May 13, 2022 on all systems as a feature-complete product with PVP, PVE, and solo play.

"When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. This delay gives our team the time they need to get things just right, so your boomstick will be polished, fully loaded, and ready to blast Deadites in May."

In a recent interview, star and game producer Bruce Campbell said his top priority is to make the game worth the wait.

"I think the end result is going to be that it's worth the wait. That's my goal, that A) it was worth the wait, and B) it was worth it to play it, period," Campbell said.

Saber Interactive boss Tim Willits said at the time that development was going well:

"Development's going well. We're in the home stretch. What's really exciting about this game is that it has so many aspects. There's asymmetric PVP, you can play with your friends, and there's a couple side missions you can play by yourself. So we're adding a lot of content. We really think we can deliver that full feature Evil Dead experience to our fans."

Check below for more information on the Evil Dead game:

EVIL DEAD: THE GAME IS THE ULTIMATE MULTIPLAYER EXPERIENCE... AND IT'S GROOVY!

Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series.

ICONIC CHARACTERS

Play as characters from throughout the Evil Dead universe, including Ash, Scotty, Lord Arthur, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, and more, with new dialogue performed by Bruce Campbell and others!

PLAY AS GOOD OR EVIL...

Fight for the forces of good or take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon to hunt Ash and other players while possessing Deadites, the environment, and even the survivors themselves as you seek to swallow their souls!

OVER THE TOP VISUALS

Whether you're tearing a Deadite in two with Ash's famous chainsaw hand or flying through the map as the Kandarian Demon in spirit form, the game captures the look and feel of the Evil Dead franchise in all its glory, with realistic visuals and a physics-based gore system that brings the horror to life!

THIS... IS MY BOOMSTICK

Brandish your short barrel shotgun, chainsaw, cleavers and more to do some delightfully gruesome violence against the armies of darkness.

Evil Dead: The Game features multiplayer co-op and PvP for PC, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

