Crytek ramping up workforce for Crysis 4, is hiring 23 developers

Crytek is currently ramping up its workforce in preparation for Crysis 4, currently has 23 roles available in its German studio.

Published Thu, Jan 27 2022 2:50 PM CST
Crytek goes on a big hiring spree as it ramps up development on Crysis 4.

Crysis 4 is officially happening. Instead of announcing the game with a splash at E3 or The Game Awards, Crytek instead used Crysis 4's announcement for recruitment. It's so early that Crytek isn't trying to build hype yet--it's trying to build a workforce. Blizzard just did the same thing with the announcement of its new fantasy IP.

Right now Crytek is hiring a ton of developers across multiple disciplines, including senior and director level roles. There's 23 job openings available at its Frankfurt, Germany studio that range from concept artists (who lay out the early visions for games) to design directors and weapon designers.

The myriad of positions reinforces that Crysis 4 is many years away and we shouldn't expect to see it until 2024 at the earliest.

It's also worth mentioning Crysis 4 was one of the games featured in the famous NVIDIA GeForce Now database leak.

What we know about Crysis 4

  • It's early in development
  • Coming to consoles and PC
  • Uses new CryEngine tech

Crysis 4 job openings

  1. Art Director
  2. Character Artist
  3. Senior Character Artist
  4. Senior Character Concept Artist
  5. Senior Environment Concept Artist
  6. Senior FX Artist
  7. Technical Artist (Rigging)
  8. Design Director
  9. Game Designer - Weapons
  10. Junior Technical Designer
  11. Lead Game Designer
  12. Lead UX Designer
  13. Level Designer
  14. Regular UX Designer
  15. Senior Game Designer - Enemies
  16. Senior Game Designer - Missions
  17. Senior Level Designer
  18. Senior System Designer
  19. System Designer
  20. Technical Designer
  21. Technical Director
  22. Project Manager
  23. Senior Project Manager
NEWS SOURCE:crytek.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

