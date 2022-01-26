All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Real-life doomsday comet hits New York City in prank video for Netflix

'Pickled fetus' found inside a pregnant ancient Egyptian mummy

A remarkably well-preserved and mummified fetus has been found inside the 'Mysterious Lady' mummy from the Warsaw Mummy Project.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jan 26 2022 1:30 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The fetus was found inside the "Mysterious Lady" mummy from the Warsaw Mummy Project.

'Pickled fetus' found inside a pregnant ancient Egyptian mummy 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The fetus was discovered last year using a CT scanner, with the research team's findings being published in Journal of Archaeological Science, with a follow-up study now being published as well. The mummy was a member of the Theban community and was estimated to have died between 20 and 30 years of age while pregnant with a fetus between 26 and 30 weeks old. It is the only case ever found of an embalmed pregnant mummy.

The mummy was originally moved out of Egypt in 1826, but its true origins are unknown. The researchers found the mother did not die in childbirth. The fetus was remarkably well preserved but was not immediately found using X-rays during prior research, as its bones had mineralized. The mummification techniques used resulted in dropping blood pH levels, making the blood in the fetus more acidic, which led to the mineralization of the bones.

It remains a mystery why the embalmers left the fetus in the body when all other organs were removed, allowing it to be preserved for over 2,000 years in the hermetically sealed womb of the mother.

You can read more from the studies here, and here.

'Pickled fetus' found inside a pregnant ancient Egyptian mummy 02 | TweakTown.com
'Pickled fetus' found inside a pregnant ancient Egyptian mummy 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Pacific Giftware Ancient Egyptian Artifact Collectible King TUT

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/26/2022 at 12:20 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.