Huge asteroid to approach Earth today, watch the 3,400 space rock here

An asteroid with an estimated diameter of 3,400 feet will be approaching Earth today, and you can watch it live right here.

Published Wed, Jan 19 2022 12:33 AM CST
An asteroid that is thousands of feet in diameter will be making its closest approach with Earth today, and you can watch it pass by live.

A livestream will be hosted by Italy's Virtual Telescope Project that is located in Rome. The livestream will focus on asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) as it makes its closest approach with Earth at a safe distance of 1.2 million miles, marking the closest it will come to Earth for the next 200 years.

According to data provided by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which is operated by NASA, asteroid 7482 is estimated to have a diameter of 3,400 feet, or half a mile wide, and is traveling at 47,000 mph. NASA explains that the asteroid is "very well known and has been studied for decades by planetary our defense experts". If you are interested in seeing where the asteroid is in the solar system, check out the NASA Eyes website here.

NEWS SOURCES:livescience.com, earthsky.org

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

