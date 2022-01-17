All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Core i5-12400 OC'd to 5.2GHz, beats pants off Core i9-12900K

Intel's new Core i5-12400 non-K overclocked, 33% faster than stock and it actually beats the flagship Core i9-12900K processor.

Published Mon, Jan 17 2022 10:19 PM CST
Well, well, well... Intel's new mid-range Alder Lake-based Core i5-12400 processor has just been used by overclocker Der8auer, and pushed to a huge 5.3GHz -- resulting in up to 33% more performance.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

In what feels like the Intel Celeron 300A days are back (hey, Der8auer, do you have a Golden Orb cooler lying around?), Intel's new Core i5-12400 is a non-K series CPU -- meaning it can't be overclocked -- but when Der8auer installed it into a high-end Z690 motherboard, the OC was ready to go.

He thinks that the higher-end Z690 motherboards might be able to unlocked the previously locked non-K series CPU, at least with the Core i5-12400 and Core i5-12600 processors that Der8auer tested, since they have an external clock generator. Flagship motherboards from ASUS and ASRock in the Z690 ROG Maximus and Z690 Aqua are both such boards.

Der8auer said that the BCLK OC options are confirmed on both ASUS Z690 APEX and Z690 HERO motherboards with the 0811 BIOS, but isn't available on the ROG STRIX Z690-I motherboard.

You can see from the benchmark charts that the overclocked Core i5-12400 processor at 5.24GHz is a freaking monster, offering 33% more performance over its stock clocks. Overclocked, it is nipping on the heels of the slightly higher-end Core i5-12600 processor, and beats out the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor.

In games, the overclocked Core i5-12400 processor actually beats the flagship Core i9-12900K processor... you read that right, the Core i5-12400 >>> Core i9-12900K. It beats everything actually, every damn processor on the chart by close to 10FPS average in Battlefield 2042 at 1080p (CPU limited, so it's showing the strength of the CPU cores).

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

