Intel's new Core i5-12400: Alder Lake destroys AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel's new Core i5-12400 'Alder Lake' mid-range CPU: beats AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in single-thread Cinebench, Ryzen 5 5600X multi-core.
We've been enjoying some leaked Intel 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs but more so the higher-end flagship Core i9-12900K and Core i7-12700K processors... but now it's time for some mid-range Core i5-12400 performance teases.
Intel's new Core i5-12400 processor has 6 cores and 12 threads, but just the high-performance Golden Cove cores and none of the efficiency cores from the Gracemont architecture. There's CPU clocks of up to 4.0GHz on all cores and up to 4.4GHz single-core speeds, with 18MB of L3 cache (3MB per core).
The new mid-range Alder Lake CPU was tested in QS form, on a mid-range B660 motherboard that packs DDR4 memory and not DDR5 memory. We should see more performance between Intel's new Alder Lake-powered Core i5-12400 processor when it's mixed with DDR5 RAM, which will be interesting to see in the coming weeks and months as Alder Lake drops onto the market.
Intel's new Core i5-12400 is a 65W chip, and runs at around 60C when all the cores are loaded... with just 78.5W of power being used. The flagship Core i9-12900K for example, when fully loaded runs at 100C+ and uses 250W+ of power.
We have some juicy new Cinebench benchmarks with 681 points in single-core on the Intel Core i5-12400 processor, and 4983 points in the multi-core test. This means the mid-range Alder Lake chip is faster than AMD's mid-range Zen 3 chip, with the Ryzen 5 5600X losing to the Core i5-12400 and beating out its predecessor in the Core i5-11400.
We should expect to see Intel's new Core i5-12400 processor costing around $200, and launching later this year.