All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel's new Core i5-12400: Alder Lake destroys AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel's new Core i5-12400 'Alder Lake' mid-range CPU: beats AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in single-thread Cinebench, Ryzen 5 5600X multi-core.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 11 2021 7:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We've been enjoying some leaked Intel 12th Gen "Alder Lake" CPUs but more so the higher-end flagship Core i9-12900K and Core i7-12700K processors... but now it's time for some mid-range Core i5-12400 performance teases.

Intel's new Core i5-12400: Alder Lake destroys AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Intel's new Core i5-12400 processor has 6 cores and 12 threads, but just the high-performance Golden Cove cores and none of the efficiency cores from the Gracemont architecture. There's CPU clocks of up to 4.0GHz on all cores and up to 4.4GHz single-core speeds, with 18MB of L3 cache (3MB per core).

The new mid-range Alder Lake CPU was tested in QS form, on a mid-range B660 motherboard that packs DDR4 memory and not DDR5 memory. We should see more performance between Intel's new Alder Lake-powered Core i5-12400 processor when it's mixed with DDR5 RAM, which will be interesting to see in the coming weeks and months as Alder Lake drops onto the market.

Intel's new Core i5-12400 is a 65W chip, and runs at around 60C when all the cores are loaded... with just 78.5W of power being used. The flagship Core i9-12900K for example, when fully loaded runs at 100C+ and uses 250W+ of power.

Intel's new Core i5-12400: Alder Lake destroys AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 02 | TweakTown.com

We have some juicy new Cinebench benchmarks with 681 points in single-core on the Intel Core i5-12400 processor, and 4983 points in the multi-core test. This means the mid-range Alder Lake chip is faster than AMD's mid-range Zen 3 chip, with the Ryzen 5 5600X losing to the Core i5-12400 and beating out its predecessor in the Core i5-11400.

We should expect to see Intel's new Core i5-12400 processor costing around $200, and launching later this year.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 5 5600X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$299.00
$299.00$297.99$272.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/11/2021 at 1:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.