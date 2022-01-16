GTA V may be delayed on PS5, Xbox Series X over technical difficulties

Rockstar Games has reportedly delayed the new next-gen GTA V E&E on PS5 and Xbox Series X due to development complications.

Rockstar Games may have delayed the new next-gen version of GTA V by as much as two months.

A bit ago, Rockstar Games pushed its GTA V Expanded & Enhanced version to March 2022. Now according to Portuguese Rockstar news tracker Matheusvictorbr, it's possible GTA V could be delayed as far as May 2022 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

"I received some information recently regarding the title: Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced: The development was complicated. At the moment its [release] is still in March, but there are great chances that it will be delayed to April/May," Mathheus said on Twitter.

Grand Theft Auto Online's standalone version has also proven to be much more intricate than originally thought. Sources say Rockstar is having trouble keeping up with the current GTA Online's big evolution and changes--and two more SKUs mean two more platforms to support (three if you count the Xbox Series S).

"Their original plan was the same (talking about just upgrading the last-gen versions with patches) with a GTA Online Standalone launching sometime in 2021. But with the growth and evolution of GTA Online, it needs to have a engine that can withstand the precision and constant growth ahead. Since they are doing a re-adaptation...As I mentioned a while ago Rockstar Games is preparing 3 amazing things for GTA Online. I can't say much, but pack your bags."

Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have revealed any news on GTA V's possible delay.