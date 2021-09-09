Grand Theft Auto V's PlayStation 5 release delayed to March 2022

Rockstar Games has delayed GTA V's new Expanded and Enhanced re-release to March 2022 on PlayStation 5 hardware, Sony confirms.

GTA V E&E and its accompanying GTA Online standalone release on PlayStation 5 have been delayed to March 2022, Rockstar today announced.

Grand Theft Auto V's next-gen PS5 version was one of the delayed games mentioned in Take-Two's recent earnings call, and will miss the original November 2021 period. Instead, GTA V Expanded & Enhanced will release in March 2022 at the tail-end of the fiscal year.

The new re-release features higher-end optimizations on PS5 including beefier graphics, snappier loading times and seamless character switching, and in-game contents and effects not possible on the PS4 or PS3 versions.

"The arrival of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 next March 2022 will bring the world of Los Santos and Blaine County to life in brand new ways. Players can expect a range of technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more," Rockstar said in a PlayStation Blog post.

"To help get ready for launch, new and existing PlayStation Plus members can still take advantage of additional bonuses including GTA$1,000,000* every month for the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the game launches on PlayStation 5 in March 2022. Claim your GTA$1,000,000 each month at PlayStation Store.

"In addition, the new standalone version of GTA Online will be available to download for free** exclusively on PlayStation 5 for the first three months from launch in March 2022 (Does not require GTAV to play)."