Grand Theft Auto V's PlayStation 5 release delayed to March 2022

Rockstar Games has delayed GTA V's new Expanded and Enhanced re-release to March 2022 on PlayStation 5 hardware, Sony confirms.

Published Thu, Sep 9 2021 3:29 PM CDT
GTA V E&E and its accompanying GTA Online standalone release on PlayStation 5 have been delayed to March 2022, Rockstar today announced.

Grand Theft Auto V's next-gen PS5 version was one of the delayed games mentioned in Take-Two's recent earnings call, and will miss the original November 2021 period. Instead, GTA V Expanded & Enhanced will release in March 2022 at the tail-end of the fiscal year.

The new re-release features higher-end optimizations on PS5 including beefier graphics, snappier loading times and seamless character switching, and in-game contents and effects not possible on the PS4 or PS3 versions.

"The arrival of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 next March 2022 will bring the world of Los Santos and Blaine County to life in brand new ways. Players can expect a range of technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more," Rockstar said in a PlayStation Blog post.

"To help get ready for launch, new and existing PlayStation Plus members can still take advantage of additional bonuses including GTA$1,000,000* every month for the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the game launches on PlayStation 5 in March 2022. Claim your GTA$1,000,000 each month at PlayStation Store.

"In addition, the new standalone version of GTA Online will be available to download for free** exclusively on PlayStation 5 for the first three months from launch in March 2022 (Does not require GTAV to play)."

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

