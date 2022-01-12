All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Troubling gene for antibiotic resistance found in U.S. water

Researchers from the University of Georgia's Center for Food Safety (CFS) have found the MCR-9 gene in Georgian wastewater.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jan 12 2022 4:45 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The findings were published in the Journal of Global Antimicrobial Resistance.

Troubling gene for antibiotic resistance found in U.S. water 01 | TweakTown.com

The gene that was identified is the MCR-9 gene, which allows bacteria to become resistant to colistin, one of the world's most important antibiotics. The gene was detected in sewer water in Georgia collected by researchers from the University of Georgia's Center for Food Safety (CFS). MCR-9 was found in the first sample they took in urban Georgia, surprising the research team.

The gene was found with the bacteria Morganella morgani, further concerning the lead scientist Issmat Kassem. It is the first time the gene has been identified in this bacteria. The M. morganii bacteria is not often studied, so there is potential for the gene to have spread to more species of bacteria than first thought.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared antimicrobial resistance "one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity."

"If we don't tackle it right now, we are jeopardizing human and animal medicine as we know it and that can have huge repercussions on health and the economy. It's a dangerous problem that requires attention from multiple sectors for us to be able to tackle it properly," said Kassem.

You can read more from the findings here.

Buy at Amazon

Grey Disposable Face Mask 100 Pcs Grey Face Masks 3 Ply Protection

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2022 at 4:25 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:phys.org, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.