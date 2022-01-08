All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
The best PC game of all time gets reborn with new ray tracing mod

Skilled modders are resurrecting the visuals of the best PC game ever made with a new raytracing mod that overhauls lighting.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jan 8 2022 2:53 PM CST
Half-Life, Valve's masterpiece that's regarded as the best PC game of all time, is getting reborn with a new raytracing mod.

Skilled modders are completely overhauling Half-Life's in-game visuals with a new raytracing mod, similar to the recent RT updates to old-school shooter Quake 2. The result is a radical change in overall interior and exterior lighting and shadow effects--some of which are as different as light and day.

The RT mod is a re-engineered version of the Vulkan Ray Tracing mod developed for the Xash3D FWGS engine, which is in turn a forked version of the the Xash3D engine originally made for universal compatibility with GoldSource games.

"Half-Life: Ray Traced integrates the real-time path tracing into the original Half-Life (1998). With the hardware accelerated ray tracing, it is possible to calculate global illumination, reflections, refractions, soft shadows and other visual effects with interactive framerates," mod author sultim_t says.

The Half-Life raytracing mod is due out sometime in 2022 and will be available here when it's ready.

The best PC game of all time gets reborn with new ray tracing mod 998 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

