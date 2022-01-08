All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

343i hiring new Halo Infinite monetization designer

343 Industries is currently hiring a Halo Infinite monetization designer to help improve the game's microtransaction system.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Jan 8 2022 1:29 PM CST   |   Updated Sat, Jan 8 2022 1:43 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

343 Industries has been hiring for a new monetization designer for Halo Infinite since October, job listings indicate.

343i hiring new Halo Infinite monetization designer 434 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Halo Infinite's aggressive microtransaction storefront could be getting an overhaul. 343i is currently wants to (and has been wanting to for months) hire a monetization designer to help create a more engaging and sustainable storefront. In other words, 343i may want to make some big changes to the game's current aggressively-priced cosmetic microtransactions.

The mTX specialist will "improve and develop new sustainable monetization systems in line with our vision for Halo Infinite and our respect for our players time as well as their monetary investment."

Based on the fusillade of social media posts on the topic, pretty much all Halo Infinite players can agree this is something that needs to happen ASAP, especially with the hotly controversial price tags for cosmetics (343i recently charged $8 for the color blue, and a new armor effect set is $20 on the store).

Before we get too excited about changes, we need to remember it's not as simple as one person making the shots. 343i has a convoluted internal structure where decisions are run by executives and whole teams of people. Stakeholders likely call the big shots and the developers in the trenches have to follow orders--including the aforementioned monetization designer.

343i hiring new Halo Infinite monetization designer 554 | TweakTown.com

The designer will also "coordinate with Design and Art teams to develop a strategic plan for creation of in-game items and driving regular updates to the in-game store."

Let's hope Halo Infinite's microtransactions get changed up soon.

343i is also hiring an Insights Manager and a Live Game Designer to help drive engagement in Halo Infinite.

Join us as we continue to develop the evolving stories of the Halo Infinite universe! For the first time in franchise history, our Multiplayer experience is going Free to Play across PC and Xbox devices and we need talented designers to join us in creating new ongoing experiences for our players.

We are seeking to bring on an experienced, creative, and collaborative monetization designer to help us build our next phases of Halo Infinite's Free to Play experience. This role will focus on in-game initiatives to drive player engagement and long-term player progression, as well as a player-first store and monetization model. This role will work closely with our progression, marketing, business, and analytics teams, among others, to curate and understand our player data to ensure your designs deliver on our studio goals.

Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.95
$58.95$59.94$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2022 at 1:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:careers.microsoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.