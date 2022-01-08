343i hiring new Halo Infinite monetization designer

343 Industries has been hiring for a new monetization designer for Halo Infinite since October, job listings indicate.

Halo Infinite's aggressive microtransaction storefront could be getting an overhaul. 343i is currently wants to (and has been wanting to for months) hire a monetization designer to help create a more engaging and sustainable storefront. In other words, 343i may want to make some big changes to the game's current aggressively-priced cosmetic microtransactions.

The mTX specialist will "improve and develop new sustainable monetization systems in line with our vision for Halo Infinite and our respect for our players time as well as their monetary investment."

Based on the fusillade of social media posts on the topic, pretty much all Halo Infinite players can agree this is something that needs to happen ASAP, especially with the hotly controversial price tags for cosmetics (343i recently charged $8 for the color blue, and a new armor effect set is $20 on the store).

Before we get too excited about changes, we need to remember it's not as simple as one person making the shots. 343i has a convoluted internal structure where decisions are run by executives and whole teams of people. Stakeholders likely call the big shots and the developers in the trenches have to follow orders--including the aforementioned monetization designer.

The designer will also "coordinate with Design and Art teams to develop a strategic plan for creation of in-game items and driving regular updates to the in-game store."

Let's hope Halo Infinite's microtransactions get changed up soon.

343i is also hiring an Insights Manager and a Live Game Designer to help drive engagement in Halo Infinite.