CyberPowerPC's new Tracer gaming laptops have EXTERNAL liquid cooling

CyberPowerPC unveiled its new Trace VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool series laptop, powered with Intel and NVIDIA's latest chips but get this: active liquid cooling, built into the laptop but externally... check it out:

The new CyberPowerPC Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool gaming laptop packs a 15-inch 1440p 240Hz LED display, Intel's latest Core i9-12900HK processor, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 30 series Laptop GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 2TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, and 1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C ports.

The company hasn't detailed which GPU will go into the liquid-cooled gaming laptop, but with an external liquid cooler, I would expect to only see NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. CyberPowerPC will have mean external reservoir that connects to 2 x quick-release connectors on the back of the laptop. The CPU and GPU temperature drops are massive... meaning you'll continue to hit max CPU and GPU clocks thanks to the chips running far cooler being cooled by water.

CyberPowerPC will have other configurations of its new Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool gaming laptop available, as well as more detailed pricing -- but it'll start at $2699.

Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool Gaming Laptop Specifications: