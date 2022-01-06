All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
CyberPowerPC's new KINETIC case is an absolute masterpiece

CyberPowerPC was influenced by Kinetic Architecture for its new KINETIC chassis -- with 18 individiaully controlled vents.

Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 7:17 PM CST
CyberPowerPC had one of the most unique concept PC cases at CES 2022 with a huge tease of its "KINETIC" case, that intelligently adjusts the ventilation on the front of the case in real-time... like, it moves as if it were alive, and it's freaking awesome. Check it out:

Eric Cheung, Chief Executive Officer, CyberPowerPC said: "We are entering 2022 with some of our most sophisticated and elegant designs ever. For discriminating gamers our PC Master Builders are ready to hand-build and test new gaming PCs that are ultra-clean, streamlined, and deliver maximum performance for those who want something truly unique".

The CyberPowerPC KINETIC case has 18 individually controlled articulating vents that work with the temperature inside of your PC in real-time, and then open and close the vents when required to allow more or less airflow into the KINETIC case. The patent-pending parametric design can also detect environmental changes around your case, and adjust as it needs.

There will be a black and white version of the KINETIC case, and while the white version looks great here I definitely would love to see the black version of KINETIC in the flesh. Inside, CyberPowerPC provides support for full-sized ATX motherboards, up to 7 x 120mm fans or 5 x 140mm fans, while KINETIC will take most full-length graphics cards.

KINETIC Chassis Key Features

  • CyberPowerPC exclusive patent-pending kinetic design.
  • 18 Individually actuating vents that adjust in real-time to ambient case temperatures.
  • Maximizes airflow and cooling case temps are high.
  • Reduces noise and dust when case temps are low.
  • Temperature sensor ranges can be adjusted to fit your needs.
  • Available in both black and white mid-tower options.

CyberPowerPC's wicked new KINETIC case will be available in Q3 2022, and will cost $249.

