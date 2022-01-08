All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA explains why the James Webb Space Telescope doesn't have cameras

Many people are asking NASA why the James Webb Space Telescope isn't equipped with its own cameras so we can see its unfolding.

@JakConnorTT
Published Sat, Jan 8 2022 1:32 AM CST
As NASA continues the unfolding process of the James Webb Space Telescope that was launched on Christmas Day, many members of the public are wondering why the observatory doesn't have its own cameras.

NASA recently took to its blog and social media channels to explain why the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) isn't equipped with its own cameras. According to the space agency, there were several problems engineers faced when drawing up JWST designs that included cameras, such as harnessing problems, combating the extreme glare the camera would experience if it was positioned on the Sun-facing side, and the lack of lighting the camera would have on the side shrouded in darkness.

In a series of tweets by NASA's official James Webb Telescope Twitter account, the space agency outlines more problems engineers faced, such as power, temperature, and complexity. Ultimately, Webb's engineers decided that "deployment surveillance cameras would not add significant information of value for engineering teams commanding the spacecraft from the ground." If you are interested in reading more about the James Webb Space Telescope, check out the below links!

Read more: This video is humanity's last look at the James Webb Space Telescope

Read more: NASA drops James Webb telescope update, states 'this is unbelievable'

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

