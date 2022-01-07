Acer Predator X32 FP: 32-inch Mini-LED 4K 165Hz display with HDMI 2.1

Acer's new Predator X32 and Predator X32 FP gaming monitors rock Mini-LED panels, up to 4K 165Hz and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

Acer revealed a slew of new products at CES 2022 this week, with multiple gaming monitors -- a new 43-inch 4K 138Hz OLED gaming monitor -- and the new Predator X32 FP and X32 gaming monitors.

The new Acer Predator X32 FP gaming monitor rocks a 32-inch Mini-LED display with a native 4K resolution and up to 165Hz refresh rate over DisplayPort 1.4 in OC mode, while in stock mode the Predator X32 FP runs at 4K 160Hz. We have VESA DisplayHDR 1000 support, 1ms response time (G-t-G), 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DP 1.4, a USB 3.0 hub (4 ports), and 3.5mm audio jacks.

There's VESA wall mounting on the Acer Predator X32 FP gaming monitor, as well as dual 7W speakers. There's also the non-FP model, with the Acer Predator X32 being absolutely identical -- sans the HDMI 2.1 connector -- I don't know why there are two separate monitors... but whatevs.

Predator X32 - shipping in Q3 2022 -- starting price of $1999

Predator X32 FP -- shipping in Q2 2022 -- staring at $1799

