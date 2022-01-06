All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel didn't say much at all about its Arc GPUs at CES 2022, and now we know why -- the 'Q1 2022' mention has been removed.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 6 2022 10:36 PM CST
Intel told the world that its new Arc GPUs were shipping to OEMs and that they were "coming in Q1 2022" -- all said at CES 2022 -- and now, as CES 2022 is wrapping up Intel has removed any mention of "Q1 2022" from the Intel Arc website.

Intel yanks 'Q1 2022' release of Arc GPU from its website, now '2022' 01 | TweakTown.com
In its place, Intel now says that its Arc GPUs are "coming 2022" and any mention of Q1 has been wiped. This isn't a traditional mistake as it clearly said "Q1 2022" on the website, and has been clearly changed. There is a photo of Intel at CES 2022 with "Intel ARC" and then drum roll place "Coming Q1 2022".

Curtains down, edits to the website, and voila -- we have the mess that is the Intel Arc GPU launch. Intel could've -- no, should've -- been much clearer with the press and customers about Arc, not like this. We might see a trickle of mobile-focused Arc GPUs debuting inside of laptops in a few months time, but it looks like the Arc can is being kicked down the road a little further.

Intel yanks 'Q1 2022' release of Arc GPU from its website, now '2022' 02 | TweakTown.com
Intel yanks 'Q1 2022' release of Arc GPU from its website, now '2022' 03 | TweakTown.com

Intel has also announced its upcoming VISion event for May 10, something it announced this week at CES 2022, where we might... maybe, who the hell knows... find out more details about Intel Arc. May 10 is half way into Q2 2022, so Intel will have missed the mark big time by then.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

