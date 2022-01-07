All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA drops James Webb telescope update, states 'this is unbelievable'

NVIDIA announces 10 new games to get DLSS tech, 7 new games get Reflex

NVIDIA DLSS technology is coming to 10 new games, while NVIDIA Reflex technology is coming to 7 new games -- just in 2022.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 7 2022 2:46 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has announced that there are 10 games in the pipeline that will soon be receiving either DLSS or Reflex technologies when they launch this year.

The Day Before is a new open-world survival MMO from Fntastic, launching later this year and will pack NVIDIA DLSS support as well as 3 ray-traced effects: ambient occlusion, reflections, and global illumination. NVIDIA's injection of RTXGI will add performant infinite-bounce global illumination light from not only the sun, but from the moon and other natural light sources in the game.

Rainbow Six: Extraction is up next, from Ubisoft and will be launching with both NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex technologies -- but Rainbow Six: Siege runs on the same engine as Extraction -- so it should come as no surprise that the new game supports DLSS and Reflex tech.

Escape from Tarkov already supports NVIDIA Reflex, but the Battlestate Games-developed first-person shooter will soon have NVIDIA DLSS support in an update that the team says is "coming soon".

Voidtrain is launching later this year, rocking both NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex support -- with RTX effects that include reflections, ambient occlusion, and global illumination.

The Anacrusis launches next week, and rocks NVIDIA DLSS support.

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is about to get a big update on February 9, which will add NVIDIA DLSS support into the action RPG.

Rotten Reich started its life on Kickstarter, launches in September 2022, and will have a beta soon that will include DLSS, ray-traced reflections, shadows, and RTXGI.

Midnight Ghost Hunter will be launching in beta form this month, and will include NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex support.

SUPER PEOPLE is an upcoming free-to-play superhero-themed battle royale game, and will have the entire suite of NVIDIA technologies: NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and RTXGI. Hitman 3 will have NVIDIA DLSS support later this year, with a planned update expected that will add support for Deep Learning Super Sampling.

NVIDIA announces 10 new games to get DLSS tech, 7 new games get Reflex 12 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 Ultra Gaming (12G-P5-3967-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2298.99
$2199.95$2329.00$2372.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2022 at 2:35 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.