Alienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop

Alienware's new flagship m17 R5 AMD Edition is crazy fast, tops out with Ryzen 9 6980HX and Radeon RX 6000 or GeForce RTX GPU.

Alienware has just unveiled its very latest m17 R5 AMD Edition gaming laptop, which has the title of being the world's most powerful 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop.

The new Alienware m17 R5 Edition gaming laptop launches alongside a smaller 15-inch cousin, while both rock AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs, topping out with the flagship Ryzen 9 6980HX processor. There's a huge 17.3-inch display with a few different resolutions and refresh rate configurations: 4K 120Hz, 1080p 360Hz, and 1080p 165Hz.

There's up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory supported, as well as 2 x 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs for RAM and storage. Alienware is including enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking as well as a 1GbE networking port for dual wired Ethernet, as well as Wi-Fi 6E. GPU wise there's the option of AMD and NVIDIA, with the latest Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, or the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Alienware is packing in a regular 64 Whr Lithium-Ion battery, but you can opt-in for the upgrade to the larger 97 Whr battery, something I think the company should be offering in the box by default for a laptop of this caliber.

It wouldn't be an Alienware laptop without a wicked design, so the company has deployed its Legend 2.0 Industrial design which looks wicked -- inside, we have copper alloy thermal components, a vapor chamber cooling system that takes care of the Ryzen 9 CPU and Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU -- while there's a "Dark Side of the Moon" finish.