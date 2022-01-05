All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Alienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop

Alienware's new flagship m17 R5 AMD Edition is crazy fast, tops out with Ryzen 9 6980HX and Radeon RX 6000 or GeForce RTX GPU.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jan 5 2022 6:15 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Alienware has just unveiled its very latest m17 R5 AMD Edition gaming laptop, which has the title of being the world's most powerful 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop.

Alienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 21 IMAGES

The new Alienware m17 R5 Edition gaming laptop launches alongside a smaller 15-inch cousin, while both rock AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs, topping out with the flagship Ryzen 9 6980HX processor. There's a huge 17.3-inch display with a few different resolutions and refresh rate configurations: 4K 120Hz, 1080p 360Hz, and 1080p 165Hz.

There's up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory supported, as well as 2 x 4TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs for RAM and storage. Alienware is including enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE networking as well as a 1GbE networking port for dual wired Ethernet, as well as Wi-Fi 6E. GPU wise there's the option of AMD and NVIDIA, with the latest Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, or the flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Alienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop 05 | TweakTown.comAlienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop 06 | TweakTown.com
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop 07 | TweakTown.comAlienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop 09 | TweakTown.com

Alienware is packing in a regular 64 Whr Lithium-Ion battery, but you can opt-in for the upgrade to the larger 97 Whr battery, something I think the company should be offering in the box by default for a laptop of this caliber.

It wouldn't be an Alienware laptop without a wicked design, so the company has deployed its Legend 2.0 Industrial design which looks wicked -- inside, we have copper alloy thermal components, a vapor chamber cooling system that takes care of the Ryzen 9 CPU and Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU -- while there's a "Dark Side of the Moon" finish.

Alienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop 11 | TweakTown.comAlienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop 13 | TweakTown.com
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop 15 | TweakTown.comAlienware m17 R5 AMD Edition: world's most powerful 17-inch AMD laptop 18 | TweakTown.com
  • Alienware m17 R5 AMD Edition - $1599 US (Starting Price) / Spring 2022 Availability
  • Alienware m15 R7 AMD Edition - $1499 US (Starting Price) / Spring 2022 Availability
Buy at Amazon

Alienware 120Hz UltraWide Gaming Monitor (AW3420DW)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$799.99
$799.99$786.90$769.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/5/2022 at 6:00 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.