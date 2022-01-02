All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel NUC 12 Extreme packs desktop-based LGA1700 socket

Intel is using a desktop version of its 12th Gen Core 'Alder Lake' CPU instead of a mobile offering inside of its NUC 12 Extreme.

Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 10:52 PM CST
Intel's new NUC 12 Extreme has been a little more detailed thanks to a new photo from HXL leaked onto the internet, teasing that Intel is using a desktop version of its 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU inside.

Why is this notable? Well, we thought Intel would be using a mobile version of its CPU inside of the NUC 12 Extreme -- but no, it seems they'll be using a desktop version -- meaning it will be even more powerful this generation around. Intel's new NUC 12 Extreme has a desktop LGA 1700 socket, which means you can buy any Alder Lake CPU and use it in the PC.

This means that the Intel NUC 12 Extreme can have the flagship Intel Core i9-12900K/KF processor (with, without the integrated GPU) installed offering up to 8 cores, and 16 threads. Intel's mobile-focused Alder Lake-P processors will tap out at 14 threads, while the Intel NUC 12 Extreme will offer NVMe PCIe 4.0 and DDR4 memory support.

We should expect to see Intel fully detail its new NUC 12 Extreme at CES 2022 this week.

