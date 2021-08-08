All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel NUC 12: next-gen Alder Lake CPU + 16GB Xe-HPG DG2 GPU + DP2.0

Intel's next-gen NUC 12 Enthusiast teased: Alder Lake CPU, Xe GPU, and DisplayPort 2.0 which handles 8K 120Hz and 16K 60Hz.

Published Sun, Aug 8 2021 11:11 PM CDT
Intel's next-gen NUC is going to be an even bigger pocket rocket of portable PC performance, with the next-gen Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast teased with some damn good technology inside.

Intel NUC 12: next-gen Alder Lake CPU + 16GB Xe-HPG DG2 GPU + DP2.0 02 | TweakTown.com

The new NUC 11 Enthusiast would be offered in multiple configurations, starting with an Intel Core i5 + 8GB GPU, Core i5 + 12GB GPU, and Core i7 + 16GB GPU. The GPUs in question are based on the Intel Xe-HPG DG2 family of discrete graphics cards, which are Intel's upcoming graphics cards for gamers.

Intel's current flock of NUC 11 Extreme PCs rock Tiger Lake CPUs and have the size inside for a full-sized graphics card, but the new Intel NUC 12 Extreme... well now, the Xe-HPG GPU with varying VRAM amounts and DisplayPort 2.0 which is capable of 4K 240Hz, 8K 120Hz, and 16K 60Hz? Hell yeah.

Intel's new NUC 12 Enthusiast PC will pack HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 2.0, and a Mini DisplayPort 2.0 connector -- while we'll have up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 SO-DIMMs for some huge 64GB workstation mini PC power. You'll be able to throw in 2 x ultra-fast PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs -- while you've to Intel 2.5GbE Ethernet and Wireless-AX 411 + Bluetooth 5.x connectivity.

There's up to 330W of power on these NUC 12 Enthusiast PC beasts... which is kinda awesome to see.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

